Bulgaria and Slovakia discuss new nuclear power plants and gas

Bulgaria and Slovakia are preparing a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy. The document will cover the construction of new nuclear power plants, natural gas supplies and the development of renewable energy sources.

This was discussed at a meeting between Energy Minister Iva Petrova and Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova. The talks were held in Prague within the framework of the 19th European Nuclear Energy Forum.

Cooperation on new nuclear power plants

The main emphasis is on the exchange of practical experience in the construction of new nuclear power plants. The Bulgarian side is also represented by Svilena Nikolova, member of the Board of Directors of the „Kozloduy“ NPP, and Miroslav Damyanov, member of the Board of Directors of „Kozloduy NPP - New Capacity“.

The diversification of nuclear fuel supplies and the decommissioning of nuclear facilities were also discussed. The talks are related to the development of the bilateral partnership in nuclear energy, but do not constitute the announcement of a specific investment contract or construction schedule.

Gas Supplies and the Vertical Corridor

Bulgaria and Slovakia are part of the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative, which provides for additional routes for the supply of natural gas to Central and Eastern Europe.

In this context, the trade cooperation between „Bulgargaz“ and the Slovak company SPP was discussed. Among the topics discussed are access to liquefied natural gas infrastructure, natural gas storage and cross-border supply routes.

“Bulgaria and Slovakia have accumulated energy expertise and similar strategic priorities“, said Iva Petrova.

According to the minister, closer cooperation could have practical significance for energy security in Central and Southeastern Europe, achieving climate goals and limiting the pressure from high energy prices in the European Union.

At the moment, it has not been announced when the memorandum will be signed. No specific financial parameters or deadlines for individual projects have been announced.

Sources: news.bg