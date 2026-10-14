Captain Mahmoud Adam: HS Dignity was empty

The ship HS Dignity that sank near Shabla was sailing without cargo and there was no war-related equipment on board. This was stated by Captain Mahmoud Adam, manager of the company operating the vessel, to NOVA.

“It was empty. There was nothing important inside. The ship was heading towards Braila“, said Adam. According to him, there was nothing on board that could provoke an attack from Russia or Ukraine.

The HS Dignity was traveling from the Algerian port of Mostaganem to the Romanian city of Braila when it was hit by a drone at 01:20 on October 13, about 17 nautical miles east of Shabla. The ship was sailing under the flag of Guinea-Bissau, was 136 meters long and had a deadweight of over 8,600 tons. The route, time of impact and sinking were confirmed by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Five rescued, 11 sought

There were 16 sailors on board. Five were rescued, and the search for the remaining 11 continues. Among those found alive are the chief mate, the chief engineer, the second engineer, one sailor and one engine sailor.

„We don't know much yet. Five of our crew have been rescued. But the search for the rest continues. There are six boats and two helicopters on site, which continue to search for the rest of the crew“, Captain Mahmoud Adam told NOVA.

Four of the rescued sailors have arrived in Varna. According to data cited by BTA, three of them are Syrians and the fourth is Egyptian. They were in relatively good condition and uninjured. The fifth rescued sailor was expected to arrive later.

Search resumed with a Navy ship

The search operation was resumed at 10:30 on October 14. A Navy ship is participating in the area about 17 nautical miles east of Shabla, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced, quoted by Dir.bg. The previous day, the active phase was suspended due to the onset of darkness, the complex hydrometeorological situation and 16 hours of continuous rescue operations.

Nine ships and two helicopters participated in the initial search. The merchant ships Azov Concord and SCANDI ASSERTER also headed to the sinking site, providing assistance to the sailors found.

Two ships were hit five minutes apart

Five minutes before the HS Dignity was hit, at 01:15, a drone hit CHELSEA-3 about 15 nautical miles east of Byala. The ship was sailing under the Maltese flag from the Turkish port of Giresun to Giurgiuleşti and was also empty. All 15 of its crew were rescued.

The reasons for the attacks and the origin of the drones have not yet been established. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: telegraph.bg, nova.bg, dnes.dir.bg