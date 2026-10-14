Over 50 correspondences and signals about the unrepaired joints on the Ring Road, Sofia Municipality again insists on RIA to take action

The Sofia Municipality sent a new official letter to the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) insisting on immediate securing and repair of the compromised expansion joints on the bridge on the Sofia Ring Road over Simeonovsko Shose Blvd. The condition of the facility creates a risk to the safety of passing vehicles, and the problem remains unresolved despite the municipality's repeated requests and dozens of citizen signals.

The bridge facility is part of the republican road network and is exclusive state property. According to the Roads Act, the responsibility for its management, maintenance and repair lies with the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency.

Since February 23, 2024, the Sofia Municipality has been insisting that the compromised expansion joints be urgently repaired by the RIA. Since then, the municipality has worked on over 50 correspondence and reports related to the problem. In September and the first nine days of October 2026 alone, it forwarded 29 civil reports within its competence. Despite repeated insistence, the joints remain unrepaired, and the municipality's letters - unanswered.

“People have the right to move safely, without fear of getting a flat tire or getting into an accident due to the condition of the road. Since February 2024, we have been insisting on repairs and have offered assistance, including the municipality organizing it. Our letters remain unanswered. We cannot accept this inaction when it comes to people's safety“, said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

In the new letter dated October 9, 2026, with reg. No. СОА26-ВК92-54690, signed by the Deputy Mayor for Public Works Eng. Emilian Georgiev, Sofia Municipality once again insists on RIA to fulfill its obligations and confirms its readiness to cooperate.

The Sofia Municipality expects immediate measures to secure the section, a specific schedule for the repair and an official response from RIA.

Citizens can continue to submit reports of problems with the road infrastructure via Call Sofia. When the report concerns an object outside the municipality's jurisdiction, it is forwarded to the competent institution.