Weather today, forecast for Thursday, October 15: Sunny start and clouds in the afternoon

The day will start with sunny hours in the western and central regions. In the eastern part of the country, it will be cloudier in the morning, but later the clouds will break and there will be more sun.

Minimum temperatures will be between 2 and 7 degrees, and maximums will reach between 14 and 19 degrees. A moderate northwest wind will blow.

A new increase in cloudiness will begin from the northwest in the afternoon, which will cover the entire country by the evening. The forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology does not predict significant precipitation during the day.

Weather in the mountains

It will be sunny over the mountains in the morning. In the afternoon, the cloudiness will increase, and the wind will be moderate from the northwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 10 degrees, and at 2000 meters - about 3 degrees.

Sources: meteo.bg