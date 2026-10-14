One of the bears was caught in the village of Gyovren

One of the bears, which have been entering the Devin village of Gyovren for weeks, was caught on the morning of October 14. The mayor of the village, Snezhana Chavdarova, announced this to BTA.

It is assumed that the animal is one of two young bears, which have been repeatedly spotted in the settlement since mid-September and have been looking for food near homes. The caught bear was transported in a cage to the State Forestry Enterprise "Kormisosh".

A competent commission is yet to assess what further actions will be taken against the animal. Seven more traps remain set in the area – five step and two cages, which are monitored with cameras.

The traps were set after a meeting with the local residents

On October 6, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski visited Gevren and met with the people of the village. Then it was decided that the bears would be caught with traps. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Prof. Dr. Krum Nedelkov, the Director of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water – Smolyan Ekaterina Gadzheva and the Executive Director of the Executive Forestry Agency Stoyan Toshev.

The traps were set the next day. Due to the frequent visits of the animals, the State Forestry – Trigrad has formed on-duty teams with the participation of representatives of the forestry, police and environmental inspection.

The bears have been detected repeatedly by security cameras on the streets, near houses and around waste containers. In one case, the animals attacked a chicken coop in the village and destroyed 21 chickens.