Georg Georgiev: The Cabinet is Soft on Russia Because of the Black Sea

The government is taking an excessively soft position towards Russia and is not clearly naming the source of the danger in the Black Sea. This was stated in the program “This Morning“ by GERB-SDF MP and former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev.

“The government is mistaken in its soft, spineless position towards Russia. It is about naming where the danger comes from“, said Georgiev.

According to him, Bulgaria risks becoming a “convenient and soft target“ for the perpetrators of the attacks if it continues not to take a clear position. He pointed out that four ships were hit in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone.

Georgiev also questioned the authorities' approach to the Russian ambassador, who was summoned at the highest possible political level. “Four ships hit later in our economic zone, we continue to wonder and submit to the Russian ambassador, summoned at the highest possible political level, to whom we talk about logic. What logic are we looking for now?“, he asked.

Call for a unified position on security

The MP stated that GERB-SDF supports a unified approach of the state on issues related to national security. According to him, the government should stop coming to the National Assembly unprepared and entering into conflicts with the opposition.

„We are the only ones who support the state being united on issues related to national security“, said Georgiev. According to him, political disputes should not hinder the response to threats to shipping and security in the region.

Romanian proposal for coordination

As a possible response, Georgiev pointed to a Romanian initiative for coordination in the Black Sea. He called on the Bulgarian authorities to give a clear response to the proposal.

„Romania is offering us a very good and interesting initiative for coordination in the Black Sea. Let's see how we will respond. Romania, and even Turkey, are much more categorical in their actions“, the MP said.

His statement comes against the backdrop of a series of incidents involving commercial ships in the Black Sea. bTV reported that Russia attacked the port of Izmail and two cargo ships, with the Russian Defense Ministry claiming that the vessels were carrying military cargo. In a separate case, Romanian authorities are investigating a tanker fire in the country's territorial waters, without it being established yet whether the ship was hit by a drone.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg