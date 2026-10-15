Electrohold invests over 5 million euros in the energy infrastructure in the Vratsa region

The security of the electricity distribution network, the implementation of modern technological solutions and the opportunities for coordination and exchange of information with Electrohold were among the main highlights of the working meeting held today in Vratsa with the regional governor Rosen Mihaylov and mayors of municipalities in the region.

In 2026, ERM Zapad, part of the Electrohold group, will invest over 5 million euros in the Vratsa region, of which 2.3 million euros for the construction, modernization and automation of facilities in the medium-voltage distribution network. The activities include the installation of 64 remote-controlled circuit breakers on 17 key power lines in the region, replacement of 8 main cable lines in the city of Vratsa and the city of Byala Slatina, as well as the installation of modern encapsulated transformers with reduced losses and new cable signalers.

“A main priority for us is for consumers to feel a real improvement in the quality of the electricity supplied by reducing the number of unplanned outages, faster localization and elimination of failures. That is why we are strengthening the automation on overhead lines and seriously increasing the funds for the construction and modernization of facilities on the low-voltage network, where we are investing nearly half a million euros“, emphasized Eng. Radoslav Tsvetkov, Executive Director of ERM West. He specified that by the end of the year, the complete reconstruction of the low-voltage networks in the cities of Mezdra, Kozloduy and Oryahovo, as well as in the villages of Devene, Rogozen, Oselna, Kravoder, Krushovitsa, Selanovtsi, Voivodovo, Hayredin and Kurnovo will be completed.

The Chief Operating Officer of ERM West - Eng. Viktor Stanchev, added that over 1.1 million euros are being invested in the installation of smart meters and the removal of electricity meters at the property border. A similar amount is being invested in connecting new consumers and producers to the distribution company's network in the Vratsa region. Nearly 230 thousand euros were invested this year to clear trees and bushes from the easement areas around medium-voltage power lines in order to ensure the safety of the network and prevent short circuits caused by trees falling on the wires.

During the talks, the need for preliminary coordination and exchange of information on future municipal programs for ecological heating and air improvement (switching to heat pumps, air conditioners and solar installations) was also discussed. Timely dialogue will allow the company to ensure the technical capacity of the network by neighborhood before the mass introduction of new electrical appliances.

The working meeting in Vratsa is part of Electrohold's long-term strategy for open and active communication with local and executive authorities in Western Bulgaria to achieve sustainable regional development.