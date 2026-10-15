Hash code generated for voting machines

The Central Election Commission generates the hash code for voting machines for the elections on October 25. The procedure is part of the construction of the devices' software and is monitored by the Bulgarian Institute of Standardization and the Institute of Metrology.

The hash code is a unique digital fingerprint of the software, through which its authenticity is verified. It is among the protection tools provided for in the Electoral Code. The installation of the software should be completed next week.

“Our goal is for the process to be absolutely traceable, verifiable and transparent“, said the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev. According to him, the technical procedure was completed in a secure environment provided by the ministry he leads, in compliance with all rules.

The hash code will be written on the control receipts printed by the machines. Ivan Vassilev also indicated that the code will be published on the website of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Preparation of the devices continues

After the changes in the law, voting in these elections will be only with machines in more than 9,300 sections in Bulgaria. Diagnostics and repairs must be completed for all 12,800 devices.

“Almost all machines have already undergone initial maintenance and repairs“, said Yordan Vassilev from the CEC. He specified that after receiving the report from the minister, the installation of the machines and their subsequent verification will begin.

According to the schedule, the installation of the machines in the sections abroad should begin on Saturday, and in the sections in Bulgaria - next week.