We celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of the creator of road infrastructure in Bulgaria

Prof. Dr. Eng. Ganyu Shtilyanov is among the significant figures in Bulgarian transport construction in the second half of the 20th century. His professional activity combines the design and construction of road infrastructure, the management of the construction sector and the development of higher engineering education. As rector of the Higher Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering (VIAS), today the University of Architecture, Civil Engineering and Geodesy (UACEG), he has made a significant contribution to the expansion of the material base of the educational institution.

In 2026, the professor will celebrate his 100th anniversary. On this occasion, a conference was held at UACEG "Creation for the Future - 100 Years of the Birth of Prof. Dr. Eng. Ganyu Shtilyanov - the Visionary with a Cause".

The event began with a documentary about the activities of Prof. Shtilyanov, followed by a message from the rector of the higher education institution, Assoc. Prof. Gichka Kutova.

Contribution to the motorway network of Bulgaria

One of the most significant areas of Prof. Shtilyanov's activity is the development of the national road infrastructure.

According to Prof. Nikolay Mihaylov, in 1972 a team under the leadership of Shtilyanov developed the concept for the motorway ring of Bulgaria. It is related to the long-term planning of the main high-speed road routes in the country.

This period coincides with the initial stages of the construction of the highways “Thrace“ and “Hemus“, which subsequently became major transport arteries.

Shtilyanov combines his scientific and teaching work with managerial responsibilities in the construction sector. During his professional career, he was the head of the “Roads“ department, head of the Main Roads Directorate and deputy minister.

This allows him to participate both in the development of infrastructure concepts and in the practical organization of construction activities. www.24chasa.bg

Eight years at the head of VIAS

Between 1979 and 1987, Prof. Ganyu Shtilyanov was the rector of VIAS for two terms.

This was a period of significant expansion of the university infrastructure. During his leadership, the new architectural building, the “Maxima“ with a capacity of about 800 people, a computing center, laboratories and a student cafeteria.

The university's recreation and training base is also being developed, including sites in Semkovo in Rila and along the Black Sea coast.

Prof. Mihaylov recalls that students participated in the construction of the new building, including the work on the marble cladding. In 1984, the first sod was laid for the final stage of the institute's expansion.

According to him, these investments have lasting significance for the university, as they create conditions for the training of generations of architects, civil engineers and surveyors. www.24chasa.bg

International engineering activities

Prof. Shtilyanov also gains professional experience outside Bulgaria.

He is among the Bulgarian engineers sent through “Technoimpex“ to work in Morocco. For several years he was the chief engineer in Marrakech, where he participated in the design and construction of streets, sewage infrastructure and the organization of urban traffic.

According to the recollections of his student, in conditions of a shortage of specialists, Shtilyanov often combined design, geodetic measurements and direct management of construction activities.

His international recognition includes the title of “Doctor Honoris Causa“ of the University of Dresden. He also participated in international professional organizations related to road construction and road transport.

This activity contributes to the professional contacts of the Bulgarian engineering community with foreign institutions. www.24chasa.bg

A teacher connecting science with practice

A significant part of Prof. Shtilyanov's legacy is his work as a university lecturer.

His approach is based on the direct connection between theoretical training and real construction sites. Students gain knowledge not only about design methods, but also about the organization of construction, the management of infrastructure projects and the solution of practical engineering problems.

Prof. Nikolay Mihaylov, who defines Shtilyanov as his teacher and mentor, emphasizes his ability to convey professional experience through concrete examples from construction practice.

According to him, the professor's lectures have attracted great interest, and his teaching work has influenced the professional development of hundreds of young engineers.

His legacy in the modern UACEG

Even today, the name of Prof. Ganyu Shtilyanov is present in the academic life of the university.

One of the UACEG auditoriums – hall 220 – bears his name. It hosts academic events and training, including courses for road safety specialists.

In June 2024, it is in this hall that an official ceremony will be held to award certificates of professional qualification "Road Safety Auditor" to engineers who have undergone specialized training at the university. LinkedIn

Prof. Shtilyanov's activity leaves a mark in two interconnected directions – the development of Bulgaria's transport infrastructure and the training of specialists who design and build it.

His professional principle is summarized in the Latin phrase „Via vit est“ – „The road is life“. It reflects his understanding of road construction not simply as an engineering activity, but as a basis for economic development and connectivity between people and regions.