A passenger jumped onto the tracks at the Alexander Malinov metro station in the Mladost district of the capital.

The incident occurred today at around 4:00 p.m. and led to a temporary delay in traffic on line 1 of the Sofia metro, the Metropolitan announced in an official statement.

The passenger is alive, within a few minutes he was removed from the tracks with the help of company employees and police officers.

After their quick intervention, train traffic was restored. Currently, the trains are running on a normal schedule.

“Metropolitan“ urges passengers to follow subway safety rules.

The company emphasizes that the rapid response of employees in such situations is key to limiting the risk and preventing more serious consequences.