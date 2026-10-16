The recovery of the ship "Chelsea-3" is being resumed

When the weather improves, the recovery operation of the ship "Chelsea-3", which is adrift near Primorsko, will be resumed. The vessel must be taken to the port of Burgas.

The operation was suspended due to strong winds and deteriorating conditions in the Black Sea. The tugboat "Aliot", sent to participate in the operation, returned to the port of Burgas on its own, without being able to bring the damaged ship.

The ship has been shifted southward

„Chelsea-3“ has entered the 12-mile zone east of Primorsko, after wind and bad weather have shifted it to the south. The vessel is sailing under the Maltese flag and was left without a crew on the high seas.

The ship was hit by drones near Byala. All 15 crew members were rescued.

Traces of the drones will be searched in Burgas

After the ship arrives in Burgas, it is planned to be examined for remains that could help establish the origin of the drones. Rumen Radev said that there is still no definitive evidence of what the aircraft were that hit the ships in the Bulgarian economic zone of the Black Sea.

„I expect the ship „Chelsea-3“ in the afternoon to be towed to the Burgas port for repairs, there we will have the opportunity to examine the ship and find any remains“, said Rumen Radev.

The next stage of the operation depends on improving weather and the possibility of the ship being safely intercepted and towed to Burgas.

Sources: bntnews.bg