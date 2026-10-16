The derogation for the Bulgarian companies of "Lukoil" has been extended by six months

Bulgaria has received a six-month extension of the general license from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Treasury Department, which allows transactions with four Bulgarian companies from the "Lukoil" group. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy. The license has been extended until April 24, 2027.

„Thanks to the consistent position of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and after a series of expert talks that we held with the American side in the National Economic Council at the White House, we achieved a concrete result in protecting the national interest“, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev.

The extension of the license covers the companies: "Lukoil Bulgaria“ EOOD; "Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“ AD; "Lukoil Aviation Bulgaria“ EOOD; "Lukoil Bunker Bulgaria“ EOOD.

"We have taken the necessary actions to ensure the security of supplies and the smooth operation of the refinery. "This is an important step in ensuring predictability and stability for the Bulgarian economy, business and citizens," Deputy Prime Minister Pulev also emphasized.