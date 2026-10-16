Galab Donev meets with unions and employers

At the beginning of the budget procedure for next year, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev will talk on his own initiative first with the leadership of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions "Podkrepa", and then with the four representative business organizations. This is reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The unions have already demanded at least a 10% increase in public sector wages and a minimum wage of 690 euros in order to compensate for inflation and preserve purchasing power.

Employers have reservations about the proposed one-time "excess profit" tax.

They also do not approve of the planned new increase in the maximum social security income to 2,400 euros and the minimum thresholds for insurance by position and profession, as well as the taxation of food vouchers.

The key parameter - the budget deficit - has not yet been announced by the cabinet.