Campaign against bought votes underway in Sofia, Burgas and Aytos

A campaign against bought votes is underway in the capital's “Hristo Botev“ district, the Burgas “Pobeda“ district and Aytos.

As part of the police actions, addresses and citizens are being checked in order to prevent crimes related to the elections.

According to police data, about 50 addresses and nearly 60 people have been checked so far. One person who is wanted has been detained.

No arrests have been made in connection with the elections.

Citizens are being given warning protocols to refrain from committing crimes. The police indicated that an analysis has been conducted and visits to addresses are continuing.