74 BAS researchers are in the world ranking of top scientists

64 scientists affiliated with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences are among the top two percent of top scientists in the world, according to this year's ranking for overall career development of scientists (known as the Stanford Ranking).
20 of these scientists are academicians and corresponding members of the BAS, and the rest are professors at institutes of the Academy. This year's Stanford ranking includes the names of a total of 102 Bulgarian researchers.
The ranking is prepared annually based on an analysis of the scientometric indicators of over 12 million scientists who have publications referenced in Scopus, and reflects the impact that each individual researcher has had on the development of science.
Another ranking has been prepared for the impact on scientific development in the previous year. It includes 10 more scientists and members of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences who do not appear in the ranking for overall development. Thus, in both rankings, the total number of scientists associated with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is 74.
List of scientists:
Krassimir Atanasov
Konstantin Hadzhiivanov
Sergey Petkov
Vasya Bankova
Nikolai Denkov
Dimo Kashchiev
Nikolai Vitanov
Dechko Pavlov
Stanislav Vassilev
Petar Kralchevsky
Stoycho Yazadzhiev
Andrey Milchev
Rumyana Koinova
Yordanka Zlatanova
Georgi Vaisilov
Krassimir D. Danov
Milen Georgiev
Violeta Velikova
Isak Avramov
Nikolai K. Vitanov
Lyudmil Antonov
Alexander Milchev
Donka Andreeva
Vladimir Bozhinov
Dora Karagyozova
Virginia Kiryakova
Ivaylo Hristov
Dimitar L. Tsalev
Boris Tenchov
Boyko Ivanov
Albert Krastanov
Tatyana Tabakova
Nikola D. Yordanov
Stoyan Stoyanov
Vladimir Dobrev
Alexander Petrov
Aglika Edreva
Alexander Rachev
Strakhil Berkov
Veselin Iliev
Ivan Gutsov
Kolyo Troev
Alexander Karamanov
Hristo Nanev
Vesela Tsakova
Krassimir Panayotov
Yulia Serkedjieva
Irina Karadjova
Tsonko Kolev
Stefan Armyanov
Boryana Nikolova-Damyanova
Pavel Peshev
Radostina Stoyanova
Dimitar Stoychev
Zdravko Stoynov
Hristina G. Vasileva
Ekaterina Zhecheva
Ivan Dimov
Stefka Fidanova
Milena Popova
Atanas Pavlov
Olympia Roeva
Lyudmila Nikolova
Tsvetan Dachev
Emilia Apostolova
Vera Butova
Zlatinka Dimitrova
Peter Hristov
Stefan Ivanov
Mihail Mihaylov
Vanyo Mitev
Elena Nikolova