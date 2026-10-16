74 BAS researchers are in the world ranking of top scientists

64 scientists affiliated with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences are among the top two percent of top scientists in the world, according to this year's ranking for overall career development of scientists (known as the Stanford Ranking).

20 of these scientists are academicians and corresponding members of the BAS, and the rest are professors at institutes of the Academy. This year's Stanford ranking includes the names of a total of 102 Bulgarian researchers.

The ranking is prepared annually based on an analysis of the scientometric indicators of over 12 million scientists who have publications referenced in Scopus, and reflects the impact that each individual researcher has had on the development of science.

Another ranking has been prepared for the impact on scientific development in the previous year. It includes 10 more scientists and members of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences who do not appear in the ranking for overall development. Thus, in both rankings, the total number of scientists associated with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences is 74.

List of scientists:

Krassimir Atanasov

Konstantin Hadzhiivanov

Sergey Petkov

Vasya Bankova

Nikolai Denkov

Dimo Kashchiev

Nikolai Vitanov

Dechko Pavlov

Stanislav Vassilev

Petar Kralchevsky

Stoycho Yazadzhiev

Andrey Milchev

Rumyana Koinova

Yordanka Zlatanova

Georgi Vaisilov

Krassimir D. Danov

Milen Georgiev

Violeta Velikova

Isak Avramov

Nikolai K. Vitanov

Lyudmil Antonov

Alexander Milchev

Donka Andreeva

Vladimir Bozhinov

Dora Karagyozova

Virginia Kiryakova

Ivaylo Hristov

Dimitar L. Tsalev

Boris Tenchov

Boyko Ivanov

Albert Krastanov

Tatyana Tabakova

Nikola D. Yordanov

Stoyan Stoyanov

Vladimir Dobrev

Alexander Petrov

Aglika Edreva

Alexander Rachev

Strakhil Berkov

Veselin Iliev

Ivan Gutsov

Kolyo Troev

Alexander Karamanov

Hristo Nanev

Vesela Tsakova

Krassimir Panayotov

Yulia Serkedjieva

Irina Karadjova

Tsonko Kolev

Stefan Armyanov

Boryana Nikolova-Damyanova

Pavel Peshev

Radostina Stoyanova

Dimitar Stoychev

Zdravko Stoynov

Hristina G. Vasileva

Ekaterina Zhecheva

Ivan Dimov

Stefka Fidanova

Milena Popova

Atanas Pavlov

Olympia Roeva

Lyudmila Nikolova

Tsvetan Dachev

Emilia Apostolova

Vera Butova

Zlatinka Dimitrova

Peter Hristov

Stefan Ivanov

Mihail Mihaylov

Vanyo Mitev

Elena Nikolova