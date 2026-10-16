DPS: The only "flights" that concern people are those of food, services and fuel prices

The only flights that matter to people are the "flights" of food, services and fuel prices, said DPS MP Atidje Aliyeva-Veli on the sidelines of parliament.

People feel the daily price increase. Against the backdrop of soaring prices, the government is reducing the minimum wage, reducing pensions for new retirees and daily incurring new debts that will be paid by our children, the MP pointed out.

We insist that the truth about the buffers be revealed, all the contracts that we announced, the magic formulas adopted by the Council of Ministers with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev and Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, said the Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary group of the MRF Khalil Letifov.

I recall that we filed a report with the prosecutor's office about specific contracts for which there is a significant increase in the buffers, as they rely on the magic formula, which represents an increase in price of up to 160%. When the price increase is a fact, we cannot understand why Galab Donev and Ivan Shishkov are hiding and not coming to answer before the National Assembly, where they are subject to control and to answer all suspicions of corruption practices, Letifov added.

We will continue to reveal all suspicions of corruption, suggestions to the media must be based on facts, Letifov said. When people steal from the guardrails, and experts say that they bend like salt shakers - this directly affects the health and lives of all citizens and traffic on the roads, the Deputy Prime Minister also commented.