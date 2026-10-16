Minister Efremova: MLSP is working to guarantee the rights of workers in the era of artificial intelligence

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy is actively working with the social partners on the transposition of the Directive on improving working conditions in platform work. The goal is to improve the protection of workers and guarantee their rights in algorithmic management. This was said by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during her participation in the national scientific conference “Law and Business in Modern Society“ at the University of Economics in Varna. In her speech, she emphasized the rights of workers in the era of autonomous systems and artificial intelligence.

Minister Efremova emphasized that artificial intelligence is transforming not only the labor market, professions and requirements for workers' skills, but also the relationship between employer and employee. She cited data from a study by the International Labor Organization, which shows that it is changing, but not erasing, entire professions. “The study shows that one in four workers in the world is employed in a profession with some degree of exposure to generative artificial intelligence“, said Minister Natalia Efremova. This means that a significant part of professions is more likely to change, because some tasks will be automated, others will be performed faster, and still others will arise under the influence of new technologies.

The Minister of Labor also introduced the audience to data from the European Center for the Development of Vocational Training – Cedefop. According to them, over two-thirds of those working with artificial intelligence perform their tasks faster and more efficiently. They perform 30% fewer tasks, but at the same time over 40% new tasks have appeared.

This raises fundamental questions about the extent to which people should use artificial intelligence to work faster and in parallel with how much a person can be burdened with new tasks. These are questions that require specific solutions, said Minister Natalia Efremova.

She emphasized that in the modern world of work, the most important thing is for people to understand how artificial intelligence functions and how it should be used correctly. “The education system must first of all provide this fundamental knowledge, and then build on it with soft skills“, said Natalia Efremova. In this context, she also drew attention to the enormous importance of active labor market policies: “They should allow us to anticipate what knowledge and skills are needed to qualify people who work today, so that they can also be actively employed tomorrow“.

Minister Efremova recalled that the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy provides a wide range of opportunities to improve people's skills and knowledge through free training, financed by the state budget and the European Union. She noted that a National Platform for Online Training is about to be launched, which will make training even more accessible and flexible. People who do not have the skills or technology to participate in them from home can rely on the network of over 1,200 digital clubs.

Natalia Efremova called on training providers to join the Platform and include their information and training materials in it. “When the Platform is used for training, this will allow us, after providing the funds, to monitor whether and what knowledge people actually receive“, explained Minister Efremova.

The Minister of Labor and Social Policy also noted the joint work with social partners on the constant development and introduction of new tools for access to training. As a result of the joint work, individual training accounts are soon to be introduced. They will follow each person, giving them the opportunity within one year to participate in a certain number of training sessions according to their needs for starting a job or maintaining employment.

In her speech, Minister Efremova noted that increasing understanding of the competent use of artificial intelligence is a common responsibility - of the state, employers and the person themselves.

“We cannot stop technological change, but we can prepare people for it. This requires accessible lifelong learning and timely support for acquiring new skills,“ the minister noted.

She pointed out that the success of artificial intelligence cannot be measured by productivity alone. The quality of jobs, opportunities for professional development and the protection of labor rights must also be taken into account.

“We cannot leave the management of this change solely to technology. Responsible business, adequate state policy, modern education and active social dialogue are needed“, concluded Minister Efremova.