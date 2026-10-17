The stricken "Chelsea 3" has been towed to the port of Burgas

The stricken ship “Chelsea 3“ has been towed to the port of Burgas after a complex operation that lasted all night. The operation was carried out in bad weather and a real risk of the vessel sinking.

“The operation was carried out in bad weather and a real risk of the vessel sinking“, said the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev.

The ship sails under the Maltese flag and was attacked near Byala. All 15 crew members have been rescued.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation

The Military District Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has initiated pre-trial proceedings on a report alleging a crime in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

The proceedings are related to the ship “Chelsea 3“. At this stage, the prosecutor's office is investigating the report, without naming any defendants or specific individuals who have been brought to criminal liability.

After being towed to Burgas, the vessel is at a location where the necessary investigative actions are to be carried out.

Sources: bnrnews.bg