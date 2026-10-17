Last news in Fakti
Новини
Bulgaria »
The stricken "Chelsea 3" has been towed to the port of Burgas

The stricken "Chelsea 3" has been towed to the port of Burgas

The operation lasted all night in bad weather and a risk of the vessel sinking. All 15 crew members were rescued

Oct 17, 2026 09:05 71

The stricken "Chelsea 3" has been towed to the port of Burgas - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The stricken ship “Chelsea 3“ has been towed to the port of Burgas after a complex operation that lasted all night. The operation was carried out in bad weather and a real risk of the vessel sinking.

“The operation was carried out in bad weather and a real risk of the vessel sinking“, said the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev.

The ship sails under the Maltese flag and was attacked near Byala. All 15 crew members have been rescued.

The Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation

The Military District Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has initiated pre-trial proceedings on a report alleging a crime in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

The proceedings are related to the ship “Chelsea 3“. At this stage, the prosecutor's office is investigating the report, without naming any defendants or specific individuals who have been brought to criminal liability.

After being towed to Burgas, the vessel is at a location where the necessary investigative actions are to be carried out.

Sources: bnrnews.bg


Bulgaria