Radan Kanev: The government has finally admitted that our security is threatened, we are under attack

A step in the right direction is that Bulgaria has asked NATO for combat aviation and anti-drone systems after the drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea.

The topic was commented on on the air of "The Great Consequences" by Radan Kanev, leader of the DSB and MEP from the EPP/PP-DB.

"The Bulgarian government has finally come out and admitted that we need support, our security is threatened, we are under attack. It does not yet have military dimensions, it is more of a terrorist nature. But it is a very big threat to the Bulgarian economy and to our exports and imports, to the fuel market, which is already under enormous pressure," Kanev told Bulgaria ON AIR.

Bulgaria's Security

He expressed hope that Bulgaria's reaction was not late and that the trust among our partners in the EU was not lost.

"Certainly this line of isolation, which the Bulgarian government has been holding for half a year, deals heavy daily blows to trust in Bulgaria. The eastern flank are countries with a very high level of awareness that Russia's aggression poses a danger. And when a national leader goes around repeating that it does not pose a danger, he is essentially repeating Russian props, calling the EU a "collective West" - a term that only the Kremlin uses, of course this destroys trust in this leadership and in the entire country", the DSB leader also said.

According to him, today we are facing a very serious test "due to the own mistakes of our policy, our leadership, our president, our prime minister".

Fuel prices in Bulgaria

For him, there are two options for reducing the price of fuel in our country.

"Either reducing the price through negotiations, or reducing it through a tax on "excess profits". These are options that they do not want to use. And they owe an answer why they do not want to use them. The answer that there was no excess profit is frivolous," the MEP was categorical.

According to him, "Lukoil Neftochim" should also be taxed in order to reduce prices.

The Presidential Elections

In the finale, Kanev commented on what would reduce the difference between the first and second place in the presidential elections.

"The difference is melting at the moment, precisely because the people who divide Bulgarian society and use slander in the campaign underestimate Bulgarians. The common sense of Bulgarian citizens is what will melt the difference," concluded Radan Kanev.