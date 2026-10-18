Ivan Hristanov: The state is late in taking action against speculation

Bulgaria should host a peace meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky. This was stated by presidential candidate Ivan Hristanov in the program “Wake up“ on Nova TV. He commented on prices, security in the Black Sea and the role of the presidential institution.

“Bulgaria can play the role of Reykjavik. You remember years ago, at the end of the Cold War. Bulgaria should host this meeting“, said Hristanov.

According to him, our country should have categorical positions, and peace can only be negotiated between Putin and Zelensky. He pointed out that countries such as Great Britain, France and the USA may insist on mediation.

Khristanov said that the attacks in the Black Sea create serious risks for the Bulgarian economy. According to him, 20% of Bulgarian exports pass through the Black Sea, and the difficulties affect agriculture, the fertilizer industry and the export of metals and ores. “We do not have an attacked ship, but Bulgaria is a victim of economic war“, he commented.

The presidential candidate proposed compensating for the increased costs of insurance and commercial cargo, as well as building a “blue corridor“ between Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey. According to him, the armed forces of the three countries and NATO forces must guarantee the security of transportation. According to Khristanov, the lack of measures could threaten the livelihood of farmers and jobs in industry. He pointed out that the cabinet must decide how to finance the compensations.

On the topic of prices, the former deputy minister of agriculture said that the state was late in taking action against speculation. According to him, the increase in the price of electricity for industry will lead to additional inflation. “Business cannot wait 10 months, it will increase prices immediately“, said Hristanov regarding the discussed compensations for electricity.

He also disputed the claim that the oligarchy has been removed from power. “Not only has the oligarchy not been removed, it is being consolidated“, said the presidential candidate.

Hristanov also commented on the head of state's ability to influence decisions in times of crisis. According to him, the president should warn about the risks, insist on specific actions from the cabinet and seek national consensus.

He described the last meeting of the National Security Advisory Council as a failure. According to him, the discussion focused on the origin of the drone, instead of seeking unity around the economic consequences of the situation in the Black Sea. “A consensus is reached when we have a specific problem and we all know how to solve it“, Hristanov pointed out.

The presidential candidate also insisted on investments in drone defense and control over defense spending. “We need to start arming ourselves, but arming ourselves wisely. We need anti-drone defense“, he said.