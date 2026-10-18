Dimitar Manolov: The payment system in the state administration must be changed

I hope there will be changes in the parameters that the government is setting in the budget for next year.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Dimitar Manolov, president of the Podkrepa Confederation.

"We expected completely different things. In our case, in Podkrepa, 32 thousand signatures have been collected for the restoration of the additional payment for professional experience and seniority of civil servants. There was an expectation that these topics would not just start conversations, but concrete actions.

We believe that the pay system in the state administration must be changed, which in its current form allows for unjustified differences.

No increases are planned in the "Security" sector, he explained.

"A more reasonable approach to these things is needed. I am not sure that those working in the sector will like this. Rather, I have inside information that they do not like it. You know what is coming - protests.

The Social Assistance Agency is collecting signatures for an effective strike."

The President of the "Podkrepa" also expects a change in the tax system.

"At least the introduction of a non-taxable minimum for the minimum wage".

I sincerely hope that the minimum wage will be voted on in parliament at a different level, he noted in the program "Nedelya 150".

"The current mechanism by which it is determined, compared to the previous one, gives a lower result of twenty euros. It seems to us that these twenty euros are enough punishment for people working on the minimum wage. For this reason, it would be good to set it at the maximum amount given by the new formula at least for the first year.

The union leader believes that there is a need to arrange the legislation related to social assistance.

"I am not very convinced that the amount of fake TELKs is what is being talked about".

Manolov also believes that when people cannot retire because they do not have the necessary insurance experience, they "run" to TELKs.

The interest of employers to offer vouchers will remain, despite the government's proposal to tax amounts over one hundred euros, he also predicts.