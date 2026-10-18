British Ambassador: Russia Wants to Instill Fear in the Black Sea

The drone attacks on ships in the Black Sea are deliberate and aimed at instilling fear in Bulgaria and Romania. This was stated by the British Ambassador to Bulgaria, Nathaniel Copsey, in an interview with bTV.

„These attacks are deliberate. There is a repeating pattern. The Russians who are responsible for these attacks want to make us afraid. That is the plan. But it will not work, because NATO is stronger than Russia“, Copsey said.

According to him, Russia is behind the attacks. The Ambassador referred to Ukraine's position that it was not the perpetrator, and pointed out that in this situation „the other option is Russia“. He also stated that Bulgaria and Romania did not provoke Moscow.

NATO discusses tensions in the Black Sea

Kopsi announced that a NATO meeting is scheduled for this week, dedicated to ways to reduce tensions in the Black Sea. According to him, the Alliance must show that threats will not change the behavior of member states.

The ambassador said that Britain respects Bulgaria's decision not to join the "coalition of the willing" for Ukraine. "The key word there is "willing". This is not a problem for us," he said.

Regarding the war, Kopsi pointed out that the goal should be to achieve peace, but Ukraine must be in a strong position in possible negotiations. "Only one person can stop this war and that is Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is responsible and he must stop this war“, said the British diplomat.

London and Sofia are working on the derogation for “Lukoil“

Copsi described the cooperation between the UK and the Bulgarian government on the issue of the derogation for “Lukoil“ as very good. According to him, the movement of funds from “Lukoil“ Bulgaria to Russia has been stopped.

“The derogation is only a temporary solution. Something longer-term is needed“, said the ambassador. He stressed that it is important for Britain that Bulgaria has a secure energy market and reliable sources of oil and petroleum.

Copsi said that according to the information he has, there is enough fuel in Europe for the winter season. As a long-term path, he pointed to diversification, the development of alternative energy sources, solar energy and batteries.

„Stability is not everything“

The Ambassador welcomed the political stability in Bulgaria and stated that it was necessary for the implementation of reforms. According to him, however, stability must be combined with accountability and progress in the rule of law.

„Stability is not everything. Accountability is also needed. Stability ensures that there is an opportunity for reforms. Accountability ensures that these reforms benefit the people“, said Nathaniel Copsey.

He pointed out that economic relations between Bulgaria and the UK are good, but can be developed further. According to him, British investments depend on stability, the judicial system and guarantees of the rule of law.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg