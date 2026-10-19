Ivan Shishkov: Small settlements must be connected to each other

Every road is important and we have a lot to work on to improve them. If we do not create good connectivity for small settlements, we will expel the few remaining people in them, they must be connected to each other. These are part of the efforts that are yet to be made. This was stated by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, today during an inspection of the road III-121 Inovo - Boynitsa - Kula.

The Regional Minister pointed out that major repairs are already being made to roads that are in very poor condition, while 3-4 years ago there were no such roads and no projects for their implementation. “When some roads are built with projects and real major repairs, the construction looks completely different and the road will look different after it is completed“, he emphasized. Arch. Shishkov reported that he had received assurances from the builder that the repairs would be completed by the end of the year and expressed his expectation that the deadline would be met.

Minister Shishkov emphasized that the currently underway repair of the “Topli Dol“ tunnel on the “Hemus“ highway is absolutely necessary due to the critical condition, which would endanger travelers if the repairs were not started. Work on the facility will last about 6 months, and during the Christmas and New Year holidays the builder will allow for a temporary opening in order to ease traffic. He explained that the bypass road through Vitinya cannot be used because it is extremely dangerous due to a retaining wall that could fall at any moment. The repair is scheduled to begin at the beginning of next year and last about a year.

In the past years, the state has neglected the problem of road safety. The state of our road network is such that when major repairs need to be carried out, roads have to be closed, because this is the only solution to bring the road network into a better condition and we are working for this, the minister pointed out.

Ivan Shishkov informed that the construction of the zero lot of the modernization of the Vidin - Montana road has been stopped due to a request from the Vidin municipality for the construction of local lanes. And he reminded that in the last 2-3 years almost nothing has happened on the project. In a short time, an amendment to the detailed development plan is due to be approved, which will allow the projects to be re-approved and the builder to return to the construction of the zero lot. The same applies to the second lot, for which amendments are also needed, related to the detailed development plan. The Minister expressed his expectation that these two sections will be completed within the next year. He stressed that the state will do everything necessary, and once they return to the field, the builders need to be mobilized.

Negotiations are underway with the contractors of the Ruzhintsi - Montana route to determine the price and the conditions under which they must build, the regional minister explained. He added that the problem is in-house violations committed in 2020. “We need to get out of this situation and do it in such a way that we can complete these infrastructure projects as quickly as possible and without harming the state. The builders will return to the construction site as soon as possible, having committed to completing it within 2.5 years. The commitment for the other routes - 0 and 1 lot, is to complete them next year. We are amending the PUPs, approving projects so that the builder will no longer have problems with incomplete project documentation“, said Ivan Shishkov.

The conversation with the builders of the “Hemus“ highway is at its final stage, the minister said and pointed out that they want clarity, clear prices, which, however, must be in the interest of the state.

Work is being done very actively on the procedure for selecting the route of the Vidin - Sofia road with a tunnel under the Petrohan pass, he said. And he reminded his categorical position that first it is necessary to carry out design in order to give a front to all important infrastructure projects in the state.