Patriarch Daniil makes first visit to Mount Athos

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil will make his first visit to Mount Athos – Mount Athos from October 21 to 24. The visit is at the invitation of the brotherhood of the Zograf Holy Monastery “St. Great Martyr George the Victorious“, the Bulgarian Patriarchate announced.

The program envisages the patriarch visiting other Athos monasteries, as well as meeting with the Holy Kynotis – the supreme administrative, legislative, executive and judicial body of the monastic community of Mount Athos. The information was also confirmed by BNT, which quoted the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency.

The Vigil for the 26 Zograf Martyrs

The main highlight of the visit will be the all-night vigil for the feast of the holy 26 Zograf Martyrs. They died in 1274, defending the Orthodox faith. Patriarch Daniil will meet and talk with the brotherhood of the Bulgarian monastery and will bow to the relics kept in the monastery.

This will be Daniil's first visit to Mount Athos in his capacity as Primate of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church. He was elected and enthroned as Bulgarian Patriarch in 2024.

„Living School of Faith“

A few days before the visit, at the opening of the exhibition „Holy Mountain – Athos“ in Sofia, Patriarch Daniil defined Athos as a „living school of faith“. He also emphasized the historical ties of the Bulgarian people with Holy Mountain, which connect Orthodox spirituality, literature and culture.

The Zograf Monastery is the Bulgarian monastery of Athos and one of the most significant centers of Bulgarian Orthodox heritage outside the country. The upcoming visit will combine pilgrimage to holy sites, meetings with the monastic brotherhood and talks with the leadership of Mount Athos.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg