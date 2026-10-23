Kostadin Kostadinov: I was born to work for my people

In a video on the social network, Kostadinov took stock of the transition and shared his thoughts on times of delusions and betrayed trust.

„Until the 90s, propaganda explained to us how everything was fine and we believed. Our parents believed too, and after them, our children. Suddenly, however, it turned out that it was not exactly so. In the 90s, our idea that everything was fine collapsed. One regime was replaced by another. "The lack of meaning, poverty, the power outage, the time of people who were exhausted and struggling to survive came," Kostadinov recalls with regret, because all of us who lived through the transition remember the deprivations, poverty and, most of all, the betrayed trust and dreams.

Kostadinov continues to remember that time when he was a 10-year-old boy with a dream to change all this for an entire nation.

“At that time, I was exactly 10 and I dreamed of changing all this in order to restore justice, to turn Bulgaria into a proud country again - a country that works for the people, not for politicians. This dream guides me to this day, it also guides me in my political career. I want my people to live well. It is my duty to work for this. I was born to work for this. "I was born to work for my people," Kostadinov says in the emotional video.

You can see what else he says here:

Kostadinov and Volgin. The different choice is number 11. Buying and selling votes is a crime!