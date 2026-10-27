Petar Volgin: Vazrazhdane voters decide for themselves

Voters of „Vazrazhdane“ can decide for themselves whether and whom to support in the second round of the presidential elections. This was stated by the party's vice-presidential candidate Petar Volgin in the program „Crossroads“ on NOVA.

Volgin, who dropped out of the race after the first round, said that in his personal opinion, „Vazrazhdane“ voters would not support presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov. He specified that the reason is not a personal attitude towards him, but the political positions he represents.

„Voters of „Vazrazhdane“ are intelligent enough and can judge for themselves“, said Peter Volgin.

According to him, Gyurov embodies a policy in which the Bulgarian political class complies with “the bosses from Brussels“. Volgin defined this as contrary to the political philosophy of “Vazrazhdane“.

What conditions did “Vazrazhdane“ set?

Volgin stated that a candidate who wants the party's support must defend Bulgaria's independence, insist on ending military and financial aid to Ukraine and oppose the country's participation in military operations not only there, but also in Iran.

As another condition, he indicated that Bulgaria should request a derogation from the European Union so that it can once again buy Russian energy products. According to him, this would help reduce their prices in the country.

„Here are these things, if one of the candidates says, we will support him“, said Volgin.

Volgin: Both candidates are political opponents

The „Vazrazhdane“ candidate said that it is difficult to determine whether Iliyana Yotova is closer to the ideological positions of the party. According to him, any candidate who seeks support from certain voters must comply with their expectations.

Volgin said that neither Yotova nor Gyurov seem like natural allies of „Vazrazhdane“. According to him, both of them prioritize the implementation of instructions coming from outside, albeit to different degrees.

“Both of them will be our political opponents, whichever of them becomes president“, he said.

Volgin also commented on the party's result in the first round. He stated that “Vazrazhdane“ received 53 thousand more votes and assessed this as a sign of the return of some of the voters who withdrew in April.

According to him, the turnout in the run-off on November 1 will probably be slightly higher, but will not increase significantly.

Sources: nova.bg