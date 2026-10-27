Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova: We are collecting evidence of the attacks in the Black Sea

Bulgaria is collecting evidence of the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, but there is still no definitive data on the origin of the drones used. This was stated by Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, defining the country's position as consistent with the development of events and the need to establish the facts.

The first attack was registered on October 6 in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone, when two merchant ships were hit. On October 13, a new incident was reported in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters. According to BNT, the total number of affected ships has reached three. Bulgarian authorities are demanding clarification of the circumstances surrounding all attacks.

“The origin of the drones and the circumstances surrounding the attacks must be clarified“, Petrova said after her meeting with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful in Berlin. She stressed that security in the Black Sea is directly linked to the security of Europe and that joint action is needed to end attacks on commercial vessels.

Bulgaria requests assistance from the EU and NATO

On October 12, the government announced that Bulgaria had requested technical assistance from the European Union and NATO to continue the investigation. Support was also requested from the European Maritime Safety Agency. The reason is that the actions carried out so far have not found any remains of drones that would allow for a reliable identification of their origin.

It is planned to analyze all available material evidence, satellite data and information collected in connection with the attacks. The government stated that once responsibility is established, Bulgaria will take diplomatic and legal action in accordance with international law.

As early as October 8, Petrova indicated that if Russian involvement is proven, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon the Russian ambassador and deliver a diplomatic note. She specified that at this time there is no confirmed information that would allow such a conclusion.

Sofia insists on a moratorium on strikes

Bulgaria is also insisting on a political solution to stop attacks on merchant ships. Petrova supported the introduction of a moratorium and stated that the protection of civilian crews and freedom of navigation should be a priority.

On October 24, during her meeting in Varna with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Petrova again emphasized coordination in the EU and NATO. The two ministers supported the development of the Black Sea Maritime Security Center, which Bulgaria and Romania are building with centers in Varna and Constanta. It is planned to support maritime situation monitoring, protection of critical infrastructure and countering hybrid threats.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, 24chasa.bg