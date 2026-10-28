BFSA closed a kitchen due to dirt and food of unclear origin

A central kitchen in Plovdiv has been closed after an inspection by the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, which found dirt and food of unclear origin. The products were prepared for sale in so-called hot spots in stores in Sofia and Pazardzhik.

The inspection was carried out on the evening of October 27. In a warehouse of another retail chain, inspectors found expired food stacked next to the best-before date products. The names of the two chains were not specified.

When asked whether the closed kitchen belongs to a member of the Association for Modern Trade, Nikolay Valkanov said that he had no such information.

Valkanov: Promotions change the bottom line

„Let's divide things into two parts. The first is that out of 10,000 items or 6,000, which is how many a large supermarket works with, if you take out 5 products, or 10, or 50 with this type of cost between purchase and sale price, but close your eyes to the remaining 9,000 or 5,000, which have a completely different, much lower difference between delivery and sale price, you distort the picture“, said Valkanov.

According to him, when assessing prices, the share of goods sold during promotions should be taken into account. He gave an example of butter, where one out of 10 pieces can be sold at a markup of 140%, while the rest are offered during a promotion at a price that is three or four times lower.

“Even if I assume that the markups are at 140%, which I deeply doubt, if one out of 10 pieces of butter is sold at this markup, all the others are sold within the framework of a promotion or a promotion at a three or four times lower price“, he explained.

Vulkanov pointed out as a comparison the prices of dairy products in the state-owned company “LB Bulgaricum“ and in the manufacturers' company stores. He also mentioned a milk vending machine in Sofia, where, according to him, fresh milk is sold for 2 euros per liter.

About 3% net profit according to the presented data

The program presented a graph with average data on revenues and expenses in retail trade. According to the numbers presented by Valkanov, out of every 100 euros in revenue, about 75-76 euros are the delivery cost of the goods.

The rest covers transportation, salaries, insurance, depreciation and other expenses, and the net profit is about 3%. “These data do not change dramatically over time. They remain more or less constant“, said Valkanov.

He specified that these are average results and that individual products can be sold at higher prices, while others are sold at lower prices due to promotional campaigns.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg