Deja vu: MPs expectedly failed to gather quorum

As expected, MPs failed to gather quorum.

The National Assembly was supposed to hold an extraordinary session at 9:00 a.m. It was convened by the Speaker of the Parliament, Mihaela Dotsova, at the request of MPs from “Democratic Bulgaria“ and “Continuing the Change“.

Hearing on the arson near the village of Plana

The first item on the agenda is related to the deliberate arson of antennas for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system near the village of Plana.

The deputies will hear from Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and Chairman of the State Agency for “National Security“ Plamen Tonchev.

Among the issues are the actions taken in the case, the identification and search for the accused, the circumstances surrounding their departure from the country and the coordination between the competent authorities. Measures to prevent further attacks on the communications infrastructure will also be discussed.

The parliament will also consider two pardons

The second point is dedicated to the pardons of Ognyan Atanasov, associated with drug trafficking, and Dinko Stefanov Gospodinov, known by the nickname “Dinko the Mad“.

The Minister of Interior, the Director General of the General Directorate “Execution of Sentences“, prison heads, representatives of the State Security Agency and the Chairman of the Presidential Pardons Commission have been invited to the topic.

The preparation and verification of medical reports, information about the behavior of the two, the exchange of information with the presidential institution and the checks on the cases will be discussed. The agenda also includes the issue of data on pressure and threats against doctors and their relatives.

The previous two extraordinary sessions of parliament on the case of Ognyan Atanasov did not take place due to a lack of quorum. The first was scheduled for October 13, and the second for October 21.