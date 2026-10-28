The Parliament postponed the extraordinary session due to lack of quorum

The extraordinary session of the National Assembly did not take place due to lack of quorum. During the first attempt at registration, as well as during the re-check 15 minutes later, 112 MPs registered in the plenary hall.

“There is no quorum, therefore the session cannot be held“, announced the Speaker of the Parliament, Mihaela Dotsova.

Which MPs registered

During the re-registration, 28 MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria“, 29 from GERB-SDF, 21 from DPS, 18 from “Democratic Bulgaria“, 15 from “Continuing the change“ and one from „Vazrazhdane“.

In the first attempt, 32 deputies from „Progressive Bulgaria“, 29 from GERB-SDF, 18 each from MRF and „Democratic Bulgaria“, 14 from „Continue the Change“ and one from „Vazrazhdane“.

Two hearings were not held

The meeting was convened at the request of deputies from „Democratic Bulgaria“ and „Continue the Change“. The agenda included a hearing of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and the Chairman of the State Agency „National Security“ Plamen Tonchev.

The topic was related to the actions taken after the deliberate arson of antennas for communication with the “Starlink“ satellite system near the village of Plana. The deputies were also supposed to discuss the identification and search for the accused, the circumstances surrounding their departure from the country, the coordination between the competent authorities and the measures to protect the communication infrastructure.

The second point provided for a hearing in connection with the pardons of Ognyan Atanasov, associated with drug trafficking, and Dinko Stefanov Gospodinov, known as “Dinko the Mad“.

This is another failure of an extraordinary meeting on the topic of the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov. The previous two meetings were scheduled for October 13 and 21, but also did not take place due to lack of quorum. A new date for consideration of the issues has not been specified.

Sources: bta.bg