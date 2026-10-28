Manolova: Food in Sofia is more expensive than in Vienna

Basic food products in Sofia are more expensive than those in Vienna and Berlin, and in some cases the markups in Bulgaria are many times higher than those in Germany. This was stated by the Chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission Maya Manolova in the program “The Day Begins“ on BNT.

According to her, retail chains account for between 60% and 70% of the retail trade in food. “The comparisons we made during our inspections show that the prices of basic food products in Sofia are higher than those in Vienna and Berlin“, said Manolova.

Signal for a fee on crates

Manolova presented a plastic crate used in the delivery of fruit and vegetables in the studio. According to her, four large retail chains work with related companies that oblige Bulgarian producers to use such crates.

The stated price of one crate is 3.50 euros, but with each import of produce, the producer pays 1 euro excluding VAT or 1.20 euros including VAT. Suppliers also pay an annual deposit equal to the value of the crate. Manolova calculated that with daily payment, the income from one crate reaches 365 euros per year.

“The daily rent for one delivery to the store is 1 euro excluding VAT. Excessive“, said the chairman of the CPC. A report has been filed with the Commission for the Protection of Competition on the case, and Manolova indicated that the penalty for such an unfair trade practice can reach 10% of the chain's turnover.

Inspections in Plovdiv and Sofia

During an inspection of a mother kitchen in Plovdiv, which prepares food for hot display cases of a retail chain, poor hygienic conditions were found in the premises and technological equipment. There were also no documents for traceability of the products used, Manolova indicated.

Meat products with an expired shelf life were found in the warehouse of a large retail chain. According to Manolova, the investigation into whether the products were properly removed and destroyed is ongoing. Two hot display cases in other supermarkets have also been closed, one of which is in Sofia.

Fines for promotions and prices at the cash register

Manolova announced that she had signed four penalty orders totaling 110,000 euros. They are related to discrepancies between the prices on the labels and the amounts marked at the cash register, promotions without a real discount and insufficient quantities of advertised promotional goods.

The Chairman of the Consumers' Association also commented on advertisements for food supplements presented as remedies for various diseases. According to her, such claims may constitute a misleading commercial practice if they are not supported by the necessary documentation and scientific evidence.

Sources: bntnews.bg