BNB awards three scholarships for 2027

The Bulgarian National Bank has announced a competition for three scholarships for 2027. Two of them are for full-time students to acquire a "master's" educational and qualification degree, and the third is for a full-time doctoral student.

The monthly amount of the master's scholarships is 383.47 euros, and the doctoral scholarship is 511.29 euros. The funds are paid over nine months. Thus, the total value of each of the master's scholarships for the entire period is 3451.23 euros, and the doctoral scholarship is 511.29 euros. 4601.61 euros.

Who can apply

Candidates must be Bulgarian citizens and be studying at an accredited higher education institution or academic institute in Bulgaria or abroad in a specialty suitable for the BNB. For master's scholarships, a full-time form of study is required.

For candidates who already have a completed “professional bachelor“ or “bachelor“ degree, the semester average and the success of the state exams or the diploma thesis must be at least very good 5.00. For master's degrees without a previous degree, at least six completed semesters and an average of at least 5.00 are required.

Candidates must not be BNB employees. There are also restrictions for persons who are in close family relationships or de facto cohabitation with members of the selection committee or the Governing Council of the central bank.

Documents and deadline

The required documents include a motivation letter, CV, evidence of education, essay, declaration and consent to the processing of personal data. Doctoral students must also submit a document of enrollment in a program for acquiring an educational and scientific degree “doctor“.

The essay for candidates for a master's scholarship must be on the topic “Risks to macroeconomic and financial stability arising from the boom in artificial intelligence“. PhD students must develop the topic “Technological Revolutions, Asset Price Bubbles and Monetary Policy: Is the Artificial Intelligence Boom Different?“

Documents are submitted by December 14, 2026 inclusive to the email address [email protected] in PDF format. Information about the competition is also available by phone at 02/9145 2723.

A program with over two decades of history

The scholarships were established by the Governing Council of the BNB in 2004 on the occasion of the institution's 125th anniversary. Since the creation of the program, 547 students and doctoral students have participated in the competitions, and 47 scholarships have been awarded.

Sources: focus-news.net