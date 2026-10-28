MRDPW defended the price of 108 million euros for the Struma Motorway

The Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works defended the price of 108 million euros including VAT for the 2.7-kilometer section of Lot 3.1 of the “Struma“ motorway near Simitli. The amount is for the design and construction of the route between km 373+300 and km 376+000, as well as for the related facilities.

The position of the MRDPW was disseminated after criticism from the Road Safety Institute, which defined the contract as an example of political responsibility from which the government is trying to escape. “This is not an explanation. This is an attempt to escape political responsibility“, said the IB.

How the value is formed

According to the chronology presented by the department, the proposed price for design and construction is 89,907,783.37 euros excluding VAT. The consulting service is estimated at 3,153,196 euros excluding VAT. It is these values that form the total price, indicated as 108 million euros including VAT.

On September 25, 2025, the Management Board of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency decided to hold market consultations to determine the estimated value. A day later, the RIA sent an invitation to potential participants.

On November 4, 2025, the contractor sent a letter about the expiration of the contract term and the lack of a construction permit. It specifies the possible legal consequences of termination, including possible claims for 85,700,000 leva excluding VAT. Additional agreements to suspend the term of the main contract follow.

Procedures in 2026

By decision of 19 November 2025, the RIA Board of Directors suspended the main contracts and assigned the conduct of negotiation procedures. On 23 April 2026, the agency decided to launch the orders for design, construction and consultancy services, and on 30 April the procedures were published.

The project includes a new connection at the “Simitli“ road junction, five connections and two overpasses at “Simitli Center“, as well as the “Simitli – East“ road junction with three connections, an overpass and an underpass. Seven more complex facilities are planned, reconstruction of two existing bridges and an overpass, nine culverts and a continuous noise protection screen with a length of over 5.5 km.

According to the MRDPW, the first contract for the design and construction of Lot 3.1 was signed on December 30, 2015. The project has been changed many times, and in February 2024, redesign of the route, amendment of the detailed development plan and a new environmental impact assessment procedure began.

On September 11, 2026, the contractor again sent a letter to the RIA and gave a 14-day deadline for a decision, describing the risks in the event of a possible termination of the contract. On September 15, the development of amendments to development plans was permitted, which also included the part within the regulatory boundaries of Simitli.

Sources: focus-news.net