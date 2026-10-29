European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva is visiting Bulgaria

European Commissioner for Start-ups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva will visit Bulgaria on October 29 and 30. In Sofia, she will meet with the Minister of Education and Science Georgi Valchev, after which she will participate in a joint meeting of the parliamentary committees on European Affairs and Control of European Funds and on Innovation and Digital Transformation.

The main focus of the talks will be the opportunities for the development of scientific research, start-ups and innovations. Zaharieva will be heard in the National Assembly on topics related to European funding and European Union policies in her portfolio.

Black Sea Forum in Burgas

On Friday, October 30, the European Commissioner will participate in the conference “Black Sea 2030: Security, Sustainability, Innovation“ in Burgas. The program includes discussions on security in the Black Sea region, technological innovations, energy connectivity, transport corridors and sustainable development.

The organizers indicate that the goal of the forum is to create a space for dialogue, exchange of ideas and partnerships between European and national institutions, local authorities, business, academia and young innovators. “The goal is to create a space for dialogue, exchange of ideas and building partnerships aimed at the future of the region by 2030“, announced the organizers, quoted by BTA.

More funds for Bulgarian enterprises

Bulgarian small and medium-sized enterprises have attracted 71.6 million euros in European funding under the “Horizon Europe“ program for the period 2021-2027. The amount is higher than the 40.2 million euros attracted under the previous program “Horizon 2020“, which covered the period 2014-2020.

According to the data, Bulgaria has potential for the development of science and innovation. Zaharieva's visit will combine talks with representatives of the executive and legislative branches with participation in forums focused on European funding, scientific research and technological development.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg