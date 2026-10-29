Heating is being turned on in schools and kindergartens in Sofia

Heating in schools and kindergartens in Sofia is beginning to be turned on in a phased manner. „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ will first turn on the heating in public buildings, and then move on to residential and administrative buildings.

The switch-on will not take place everywhere at the same time, as the heating system is being turned on in a phased manner. After schools and kindergartens, residential buildings, as well as administrative buildings, will be covered.

„Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ reminds its customers to open the radiator valves to the maximum. According to the company, this will help avoid the need for additional bleeding of radiators.

Customers should also check their electronic devices for share allocation. The company does not indicate a specific time at which the heating will be turned on in each individual building.

Sources: bntnews.bg