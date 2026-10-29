Fruit growers leave fruit in gardens due to low prices

Some of the fruit this year remains unpicked and rots in the gardens, as producers have difficulty finding buyers, and the purchase prices do not cover costs. BNT reports on the problem in a report from Ruse and Dobrich. In the television text, there is a discrepancy between the title, which refers to Northwestern Bulgaria, and the content, which talks about Northeastern Bulgaria.

At the Central Cooperative Market in Ruse, traders and producers report weaker demand in the fall. According to Kuncho Kunchev, manager of “Municipal Markets“ in Ruse, the prices are the same compared to last fall, but they are now in euros, which means an almost double increase. He also points out that in the summer prices were lower than last year's, and production costs have increased.

„Compared to last fall, prices are the same, but in euros, that is, the increase is almost double. This trend began in the spring, and in the summer prices were lower than last year's“, says Kuncho Kunchev.

Dimka Chetova and her father grow seven varieties of pears on 10 acres in the village of Krushari, Dobrichko. They are finding it increasingly difficult to find buyers for their production, but they manage to sell some of it at retail. In order to limit costs, they work without additional hired labor.

„Wholesale is simply... The price is ridiculous considering the costs you incur. This is no small task. It's like someone going to work without getting paid," the producer says.

Chetova insists that Bulgarian produce be preferred over imported fruit. According to her, the greater presence of foreign produce on the market makes it difficult to sell the local harvest.

The chairman of the Danube Fruit Growers' Union, Nikolay Koleva, points to imports and the insufficient number of processing plants as the main problems for the sector. According to him, a large part of the production has remained unpicked, and some producers are considering leaving the industry and uprooting their orchards.

„Imports have an extremely large impact on all fruits, mainly on the price. "A large part of the produce remained unpicked in the gardens," says Nikolay Koleva.

He insists on a comprehensive strategy and closer interaction between producers, since in his opinion individual farmers can hardly ensure the sustainability of the sector when working independently.

Deputy Ministers of Agriculture and Food Krasimir Chakarov and Yanislav Yanchev point to cooperation and investments in processing as a possible answer to the problems. Chakarov talks about European funding through which farmers can invest in processing and add value to their produce. Yanchev emphasizes the need for producers to offer their fruit together in order to be more competitive against imports.