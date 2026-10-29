ECTP alerts SANS and the Prime Minister about the risk of roads being left without winter maintenance

The European Center for Transport Policies sends a signal to SANS and the Prime Minister requesting that the state take specific urgent measures within 10 days of receiving it. Insufficient funding and delayed payments for road maintenance create a direct risk to the lives and health of people on Bulgarian roads.

ECTP warns that financial problems in maintenance may jeopardize timely snow removal and anti-icing treatment during the 2026/2027 winter season. Preparation requires materials, operational equipment, fuel and on-duty teams to be provided in advance. These resources cannot be procured immediately after the onset of severe winter conditions.

When the state delays payments for properly completed activities, it limits the ability of contractors to ensure subsequent deliveries and the necessary readiness. Thus, the financial problem becomes a danger for all who use the road network.

According to the ECTP, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Regional Development and the management of the RIA owe a joint decision with clearly allocated responsibilities. The Minister of Finance should propose the necessary financial provision within the framework of his legal powers. RIA and MRDPW must ensure that the funds are converted into real readiness and activities carried out.

In the signal, the ECTP insists that within the 10-day period, the state must:

carry out an on-site inspection of the available materials, equipment and personnel for winter maintenance;

establish and pay the verified undisputed receivables, providing the necessary financial resources;

ensure continuous snow removal and anti-icing treatment, including an action plan in the event of a risk of contract default;

identify the most dangerous sections and begin their immediate safety;

present a public report on the actions taken, the responsible institutions and the deadlines for eliminating the remaining deficits.

The safety of immediate dangers must begin immediately, without waiting for the expiration of the the ten days.

DANS is asked to assess the actions within its competence regarding a possible threat to national security. The impaired passability can block transport links, make it difficult for emergency aid and rescue teams and interrupt vital supplies.

ECTP insists that the impact of suspended or limited activities in the summer of 2026 be checked. Unremoved defects, compromised drainage and unrestored signaling can aggravate the consequences of winter conditions.

„We give the state 10 days to take and report on specific emergency measures. Financial and contractual disputes do not justify leaving citizens in danger. The price of inaction can be human life“, is the position of the ECTP.

The center also proposes changes to the Roads Act to guarantee financing of the necessary maintenance and declares readiness to present a draft special regulation for independent technical control and acceptance of road activities.