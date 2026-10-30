NRA, DGBOP and Customs inspect 17 gas stations in seven districts

The National Revenue Agency is inspecting 17 gas stations in seven districts of the country. The operation is joint with DGBOP, Ministry of Interior officials and the “Customs“ Agency.

The inspections were carried out after analyzing the results of previous inspections and identified violations, said Adrian Vassilev from the General Directorate “Fiscal Control“ at the NRA. According to him, the sites were not selected randomly.

What violations were found?

„The 17 gas stations were not selected randomly“, said Vassilev.

The inspectors found non-issuance of fiscal receipts, differences in cash balances and problems with declaring fuel movements. The storage of documents related to sales is also being checked.

A problem was found with the level measuring system that records the available fuel at one of the sites. Additional control actions will be carried out for him.

According to the NRA, the inspected gas stations are facilities where a risk of non-declaration or non-reflection of sales revenues has been reported.

Sanctions can reach 20,000 euros

In the event of failure to issue a fiscal receipt, the sanction can reach 10,000 euros for the first violation. In the event of failure to reflect revenues and a repeated violation, the amount can reach 20,000 euros.

In the presence of the circumstances provided for in the law, the commercial facility can be sealed for a period of up to 30 days.

Citizens can report violations by calling 0700 18 700 or by emailing [email protected]. The report must include the gas station and its address, as well as the date, time and amount of the payment.

Sources: nova.bg