Ivaylo Mirchev: The government is afraid to sink the drones lest Russia get angry with it

The co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev accused the government of not preventing the sinking of the container ship with 421 large containers kilometers from Kaliakra due to a landing in front of the Kremlin. This happened in a statement to the media on the sidelines of the parliament.

Mirchev asked several questions. First, why was there no reaction from the Bulgarian side when 60 minutes before the strike with sea drones on the container ship, the specialized French electronic warfare aircraft warned us about them. “There is a possibility that the French aircraft could have done something to neutralize the drones. And the question is, did the Bulgarian authorities request something like this”, asked Mirchev.

Secondly, he pointed out that Spanish F-18 aircraft are based in Romania, with the ability to destroy the drones despite the weather conditions. “Did the Bulgarian side request this to happen? We knew 60 minutes before the strike. It can be said with a high degree of certainty that the ship was sunk by three Russian Raider B650 drones. Why is the Bulgarian government still not saying that it was this Russian drone or its modification”, asked Mirchev. And he specified that there are many videos and analyses by private investigative organizations that prove this.

The party leader rejected Prime Minister Rumen Radev's argument that it was not possible to react against the drones because they were not in our territorial waters: “Why can they be destroyed 12 miles from the coast, but they cannot be destroyed 15 miles and threaten commercial shipping and create a risk of huge pollution. And when these drones are under no one's flag and pose a direct danger. Why are we not told how the Bulgarian state acted and that the drones are Russian? "Why does Bulgaria have to constantly bow down, bow our heads, synchronize with Putin and the Kremlin and keep hitting us, and hitting us, and hitting us, and polluting our Black Sea coast," said Ivaylo Mirchev.

He warned that it is yet to be clarified how the pollution from the containers will affect Bulgarian tourism. But it is already clear how these strikes affect commercial shipping, because insurance has already jumped very seriously, and this at a minimum means much higher costs for grain and fertilizer traders.

“The government has no plan on how to react. It knows that the drones are Russian, but it is afraid to sink them, lest Russia get angry with them. "He is afraid to take any action, lest he go against his master, who has decided to sink a container ship with 421 containers of dangerous goods kilometers from Kaliakra," said Ivaylo Mirchev.