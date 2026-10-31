Operation "Winter": What will the traffic police check and how much do tires cost

The traffic police begins the traditional operation "Winter" on November 1. The control will continue throughout the month and will be divided into three stages, and at the end of November the main focus will be on the technical condition of the cars.

From November 1 to 10, the checks will be aimed at cyclists and scooter drivers. In the period from November 11 to 20, the behavior of pedestrians and drivers will be monitored. The last 10 days of the month are dedicated to the technical condition of vehicles, including the serviceability of the lights and the condition of the tires. The plan for the campaign was announced by the Ministry of Interior.

What must be implemented

From November 15 to March 1, cars must have tires designed for winter conditions, or tires with a tread depth of at least 4 mm. The requirement is set out in the Road Traffic Act and will be among the main elements of the inspections.

The traffic police will also monitor working lights and proper windshield wiper systems. Drivers must also check the level of antifreeze, the condition of the wipers, as well as the availability of mandatory equipment - a first-aid kit, a safety triangle, a fire extinguisher and a reflective vest.

How are costs changing

The first winter season in euros does not lead to a significant increase in the price of installation and balancing services in workshops, Marin Sirakov told NOVA. “It hasn't changed since last year,“ he says about the price of the service.

The cost of a new set of tires cannot be stated in a single amount, as it depends on the size and price class. Sirakov commented that “tire prices are very relative depending on what size they are“.

According to him, morning temperatures are already a reason for drivers not to postpone the change. “Morning temperatures already suggest that winter tires should be installed“, Sirakov states.

By November 15 at the latest, cars must meet the legal requirement for tires, and during inspections at the end of the month, the traffic police will also pay attention to the overall technical condition of the vehicles.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg