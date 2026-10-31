MFA warns Bulgarians about protests in Valencia and Barcelona

Bulgarian citizens in Valencia and Barcelona should avoid areas with planned protest actions in the late afternoon and evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended. Citizens should strictly follow the instructions of local law enforcement agencies and exercise increased caution when moving in the central parts of the two cities.

The demonstrations are related to the Blocus movement. “It is not excluded that the events will escalate into riots, possible acts of violence, vandalism and attacks on commercial establishments in the central part of the city“, the Situation Center at the MFA states. The warning is for possible risks, not for already confirmed public order violations.

Where the protests are planned

In Valencia, the rally point for protesters has been set for Xàtiva Street between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. A concentration of participants is also expected in the area of Colón Street. A heavy police presence is planned in the demonstration areas.

In Barcelona, demonstrations have been announced from 5:00 p.m. at the Arc de Triomf and in Plaça de Catalunya. A demonstration is planned in front of La Pedrera from 8:00 p.m. at Passeig de Gràcia, 92. According to the warning, it is possible for participants to move towards the central shopping areas until midnight.

Consular assistance telephone numbers

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens in Valencia can contact the Consulate General at +34 630 168 018, including outside working hours. In Barcelona, the consulate is available at 0034 937 969 950, and the duty phone number outside working hours is 0034 619 217 097.

For assistance in emergency situations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates the 24-hour telephone numbers of the Situation Center: +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56 and +359 893 339 616.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg