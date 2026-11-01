Most fruits and vegetables are cheaper at wholesale

Most vegetables and fruits have become cheaper at wholesale during the week, according to the analysis of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets. However, the overall market price index increases by 1.23% - from 2.360 to 2.389 points.

“The market price index reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria“, the commission states.

Among vegetables, the most significant decrease is in green peppers - by 10.68%, to 1.02 euros per kilogram. Red peppers are down 3.27%, to 1.30 euros per kilogram.

The prices of lettuce are also lower, trading at 0.69 euros per kilogram after a 7.01% drop, carrots - 0.64 euros per kilogram, and cabbage - 0.60 euros per kilogram. Potatoes are down 1.56%, to 0.63 euros per kilogram, and ripe onions are down a minimal 0.33%, to 0.60 euros per kilogram.

At the opposite pole are zucchini, whose price increases by 11.11% to 1.12 euros per kilogram. Cucumbers are up 7.97%, to 1.68 euros per kilogram, and tomatoes - by 2.24% to 2.01 euros per kilogram.

Among fruits, only grapes are more expensive - by 0.91% to 1.33 euros per kilogram. Lemons are the most expensive - by 5.05% to 1.43 euros per kilogram. The price of apples is down by 0.92% to 1.08 euros per kilogram, and of bananas - by 0.27% to 1.46 euros per kilogram.

Among dairy products, cow's cheese is cheaper by 2.3% to 5.85 euros per kilogram, and "Vitosha" type cheese - by 1.1% to 9.15 euros per kilogram. Yogurt with a fat content of 3% and above increased in price by 3.4% to 0.79 euros per 400-gram bucket. Fresh milk increased by 1.69% to 1.20 euros per liter, and a 125-gram package of butter reached 1.45 euros after a growth of 5.53%.

Frozen chicken meat decreased in price by 1.35% to 3.50 euros per kilogram. Eggs of size M increased in price by 2.04% to 0.20 euros per piece.

The prices of basic dry foods are also higher. Rice increased in price by 2.56% to 1.68 euros per kilogram, lentils - by 1.88% to 2.06 euros, sugar - by by 1.5% to 0.95 euros, ripe beans – by 3.07% to 2.08 euros, and flour type 500 – by 1.8% to 0.68 euros per kilogram. Oil is trading at 1.76 euros per liter after an increase of 0.57%.