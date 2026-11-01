Ivaylo Mirchev: I voted for a president who does not stoop

The co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev voted with a machine for president and vice-president at the National School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics "Acad. Lyubomir Chakalov".

After exercising his right to vote, Mirchev called on citizens to participate in the vote without fear and anxiety and to vote according to their own convictions.

„I voted for a free European, democratic Bulgaria“, said Ivaylo Mirchev.

He stated that he supported a president who puts national interests first and does not carry out the will of dictators.

„For a president who does not stoop. For a president who has the courage to call things by their real names“, added Mirchev.

In his speech, the co-chair of “Yes, Bulgaria“ did not name the candidate he voted for. His position was formulated as a description of the qualities that, in his opinion, the future head of state should possess.

The vote is being held in a runoff, in which Bulgaria elects its seventh president. The election also includes a vote for vice president.

Information about the vote and the speech of Ivaylo Mirchev was reported by the Bulgarian National Television.