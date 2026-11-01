The first Alley of Local Awakeners was opened in Kazanlak

Ten panels in the Tyulbeto Park already tell about 23 local awakeners, artists, scientists and donors connected to the history of Kazanlak. The alley was opened on the eve of the Day of the People's Awakeners and is presented as the first of its kind in Bulgaria.

The panels are placed on the staircase on the way to the Kazanlak Thracian Tomb. Each of them contains information about the presented personalities and a QR code that leads to detailed archives.

The idea for the alley was born about a year before the opening. To raise funds, the organizers are holding the charity initiative “Tip for Good“, in which popular Kazanlak residents play the role of waiters.

In a few hours, they serve more than 120 people, and all the tips received are donated to the cause. “We did it all at once, in one evening“, says co-organizer Kamelia Treneva.

According to co-organizer Antonia Draganova, the amount for the production of the pan was collected in just a few hours. She defines the initiative as a joint effort of “waiters and customers“, united around the creation of a permanent place of memory.

Among those represented are the writer and artist Chudomir and his brother Georgi Chorbadzhiyski, who was a teacher, writer and public figure. Academician Petko Staynov is also included in the alley.

A separate place is dedicated to personalities associated with the beginning of theatrical work in Bulgaria. Among them are the brothers Stefan and Anton Popov, named as the founders of the National Theater, as well as the actress Ekaterina Zlatareva.

About Zlatareva, Antonia Draganova says that she was Ivan Vazov's favorite actress and that she served as a prototype for the image of Rada Gospozhina in the illustrations for “Under the Yoke“.

The alley is already welcoming the residents and guests of Kazanlak. The organizers state that the charitable initiative “Tip for Good“ will continue in the future.