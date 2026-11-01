Georgi Kandev called for high turnout in the runoff

Vice-presidential candidate Georgi Kandev voted in the second round of the presidential elections and called on citizens to high voter turnout.

„Today we voted for a true, new and strong Bulgaria - Bulgaria in Europe, Bulgaria of the future, Bulgaria of our children. Therefore, I ask all Bulgarian citizens, I call on them: go out and vote! Vote for the future, vote for your children“, Kandev told NOVA after exercising his right to vote.

Kandev also commented on the joint declaration in support of the candidacy of Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev. The document was signed by GERB leader Boyko Borisov and other political and public figures.

„As Mr. Gyurov said, we rely on the support of all Bulgarian citizens who want a stable, modern Bulgaria of the future. The declaration clearly states what exactly happened – it was signed by many people, not just Mr. Borisov“, said the vice-presidential candidate.

He pointed out that the focus of his and Andrey Gyurov's campaign was the dialogue with voters. „We are talking to Bulgarian citizens. We have been talking to all of them for a month and a half now and I hope to receive their support today“, said Kandev.