Tourists from Kazanlak were the first to vote in Bucharest

A group of tourists from Kazanlak were the first Bulgarian citizens to vote in Romania in the second round of the presidential elections. Two women and three men, who arrived in Bucharest for tourist purposes, exercised their right to vote shortly after the station opened.

The only Bulgarian polling station in the country was opened in the building of the Bulgarian embassy in the Romanian capital. Election day began at 7:00 a.m., and voting is carried out with paper ballots or by machine.

By 8:30 a.m., 18 people had voted. Five minutes after the tourists from Kazanlak, the woman who opened the election day for Bulgarians in Bucharest and in the first round also cast her vote.

As of 2:00 p.m. local and Bulgarian time, 180 people had voted in the section. In the first round on October 25, 167 Bulgarian citizens cast their votes there.

Many of our compatriots had not submitted declarations in advance, but filling them out on the spot was done quickly and without queues. Traditionally, about 200 Bulgarians vote in the section in Bucharest, reported BTA correspondent in the Romanian capital Martina Gancheva.

Sources: nova.bg