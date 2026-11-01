Vanya Velikova gives up politics, Patso wants an advisor

Vanya Velikova will not run for political office again, while Panayot Kyuchukov is considering participating in the next local elections as a candidate for municipal councilor. The two appeared as a presidential candidate couple in the first round, where they received just over 4,500 votes.

On Nova TV, Kyuchukov said that almost all the support was directed at him personally. According to him, about 4,380 votes were for him, and he linked the result to his activity on social networks and conversations with followers, including Bulgarians in Canada and the United States.

Kyuchukov also claims that he conducted the main part of the election campaign. He expressed regret that Velikova did not give him the presidential candidacy.

Different assessments of the result

„To try for municipal councilor, to take a next step“, said Kyuchukov.

Vanya Velikova rejected the claim that the votes were mainly for her partner. She stated that Kyuchukov had been touring media outlets, institutions and television stations to explain why he should have been the presidential candidate.

Velikova indicated that she had expected a significantly better result and even believed that she could reach the runoff. She said that she received support in Burgas and Kardzhali, linking part of the votes in Kardzhali to her popularity among people of Turkish origin.

During the conversation, Velikova said that she had also considered another candidate for vice president - Georgi Markov, whom she knows from the television format “Big Brother“.

Plans after the elections

Kyuchukov said that he is currently unemployed and registered with the Labor Bureau. He intends to devote himself to social networks and creating content on TikTok.

Velikova, for her part, said that she is not planning a new political candidacy. According to her, she has received offers to run for mayor of Gabrovo, but she has no such ambitions.

She will focus her efforts on musical performances. On the day of the runoff, Velikova stated that she did not support either of the two remaining candidates.

Sources: novini.bg