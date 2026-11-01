Great interest in the run-off by Bulgarians in Serbia, BTA reported.

In the town of Tsaribrod, where there are 9 sections, over 1,000 people have voted so far, and a queue had formed earlier in the day.

In the section at the Bulgarian embassy in Belgrade, 222 people have voted so far, and a bus is expected to arrive with Bulgarian tourists from Croatia, who have stated that they want to exercise their right to vote in the Serbian capital.

In Pirot, 200 people have voted so far, and in Bosilegrad - 180 people.

In the section at the consular service In Nis, 140 people voted, and in the section in the village of Zvontsi, Babushnitsa municipality, the least number of voters was 38 people.