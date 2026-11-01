Iliyana Yotova announced victory in the presidential elections according to preliminary results, according to which the gap with Andrey Gyurov is increasing. In the first minutes after the end of election day, she thanked the voters and the people who supported her presidential candidate couple.

„I want to thank all Bulgarian voters who came out today and exercised their right to vote - one of the greatest human rights. I want to heartily support those who supported our couple. Mr. Valchev is now vice president“, said Yotova.

Yotova promised an analysis of the elections

She said that a serious analysis of the results is coming and that answers will be given to the questions of both those who voted and those who did not exercise their right to vote.

“I want to thank “Progressive Bulgaria“ very much. Mr. Radev, we would not have been able to do it without you“, said Yotova.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev was next to her during the statement. At this stage, the data reported are preliminary.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg