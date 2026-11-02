Residents of "Mladost 1" have been without hot water for over two months

Residents of block 74 in the capital's "Mladost 1" neighborhood have been without hot water since August 28 - more than two months. The problem affects families with small children, the elderly and households that heat water in jugs and pots or are looking for an opportunity to bathe at relatives'.

“It is even more difficult with a small child, since bathing is a big challenge and a great difficulty. We have been like this for almost two months now. Jugs, pots, visiting guests“, says one of the residents.

Another resident states that he has filed complaints with "Toplofikatsiya Sofia", the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission and the Ombudsman. According to him, so far he has received incoming numbers, but no concrete answer about the completion of the repair.

Over 350 people have supported the petition

Due to four extensions of the deadline for eliminating the accident, a petition has been organized. It does not only cover block 74, but also residents of “Mladost“, “Mladost 3“, “Druzhba“ and “Iztok“. At the moment, over 350 signatures have been collected.

“Obviously, for us to be heard, there must be a lot of us“, says the organizer. He insists on a commitment from the Sofia Municipal Council, which, in his opinion, should participate in solving the problem together with the state and “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“.

A resident of the neighborhood indicates that the interruption began on September 30, but before that there were other interruptions that lasted nearly 20 days. Hot water was restored in only a few days.

Repairs continue in other parts of the neighborhood

On its page for accidents and repairs “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ continues to indicate activities in parts of “Mladost 1“. For block 26 and ODZ No. 71, a restoration deadline of November 8 has been published, and for block 12 and block 11, entrance 4 - on November 15. These deadlines refer to the specifically listed buildings and do not confirm when the heat supply in block 74 will be restored.

In front of Bulgaria ON AIR, “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ explained that some of the subsequent repairs in the area are related to the replacement of compromised sections of the heat transfer network. The company also indicated that during the period without hot water, the affected customers will not be charged for heat energy for domestic hot water supply.

At the moment, people's concerns about heating in the winter remain, but there is no confirmation in the broadcast material that block 74 will be left without heating. Residents are demanding a clear deadline for completing the repairs and specific information from the company.